CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The family of a Charlotte woman who died while on vacation in Mexico is once again taking their fight to Washington, D.C.

A march for Shanquella Robinson was held on Friday.

Her family is still calling for the Biden Administration to prioritize extradition in Robinson’s case. She died in October 2022 while on a vacation trip with friends in Cabo San Lucas.

A viral video showed Robinson being beaten inside a hotel room before her death. At the time, her death was ruled as a case of alcohol poisoning but later an autopsy in Mexico revealed she suffered from what officials called a “physical attack” prior to her death.

In mid-April of this year, it was announced that federal charges would not be pursued in the investigation into the death of Robinson.

“As in every case under consideration for federal prosecution, the government must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed,” the Department of Justice said. “Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.”

Federal officials said agents and seasoned prosecutors “extensively” reviewed the evidence and concluded that federal charges could not be pursued. Robinson’s family has continued to push for justice in Shanquella’s sudden death in Mexico.

The family’s attorney said results from the second autopsy in the U.S. showed swelling in her head but did not show a spinal cord injury, as the first autopsy conducted in Mexico had.

Officials representing the Robinson family said that her case “was not taken seriously” from the moment the alleged crime occurred, calling the April announcement “disheartening.”

Robinson’s family told Queen City News that they are deeply disappointed but at this point, this puts whatever charges may come into the hands of authorities in Mexico.