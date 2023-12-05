WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends gathered in Winston-Salem to honor the life of Parkland High School senior Alex Wilson.

Winston-Salem police say he jumped out of a moving school bus on Nov. 20 and died a week later.

Those who knew the 17-year-old best came together at Happy Hill Park. His cousin Willie Wilson says he hopes speculation as to why Alex jumped off the bus will stop and that he’s remembered in a positive light.

“I’m just creating the right narrative. Alex was a good guy. He was a son. He was a student. He was an athlete. He was friend,” Willie said.

On Thursday, the Winston-Salem Police Department told FOX8 that five students in total jumped off the bus.

There is no indication of criminal involvement. and no charges will be filed.

“This is a heartbreaking situation,” Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus said in a news release on Nov. 21. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our student and the family. School administrators are supporting the family in every way possible. Our crisis team has been available on campus today to talk with the student’s peers and all those impacted by what happened yesterday. We know this event has been traumatizing for the student, the family, for the students on board the bus, and for the bus driver.”

