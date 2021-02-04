Family seeks answers in 15 year old’s hit-and-run in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police continue to search for a suspect in a hit and run crash that seriously injured a 15-year-old.

Police said Chan Mee Yae was cycling on Homestead Road near Aquatic Drive around 7:29 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. The area has no dedicated bike lanes.

“Upon impact, he was severely injured and he was found 15 feet away from his bike,” Yae’s brother-in-law Le Ho told CBS 17.

Police said the suspect took off without stopped for Yae.

The teen was sent to the hospital with a broken leg and brain swelling. He has had to undergo surgeries to ease the swelling.

“He grew up with very little and for him to be hit by a car and left there in the street, it’s not right,” said Ho.

Ho said the Yae’s fled ethnic cleansing in Myanmar hoping for a better life in the states. He said at a young age, the 15-year-old already has a strong sense of work ethic and responsibility.

“He took measures to not ask his mom for money and to develop his kind of like business selling and trading computer parts,” said Ho.

Now, the family holds onto hope one day at a time. Yae’s still in serious condition in the hospital and unable to communicate. Doctors were unable to say how if or when he will be able to fully recover.

“The picture remains unclear, we don’t know. We don’t know and we’re kind of afraid,” said Ho.

It’s why the family’s started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for increasing medical costs.

“[The family] don’t have a strong sense of vengeance or anger towards the driver the more concerned about Chan,” said Ho.

Meanwhile- Chapel Hill are still asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

Police don’t have license plate information. They described the vehicle as a blue 2006-2011 model Chevrolet HHR. The front of the vehicle may be damaged or may have had recent repairs.

In a press release, police said:

Courtesy Chapel Hill police. Photos for illustration purposes only. Suspect vehicle described as a blue 2006-2011 Honda HHR

Courtesy Chapel Hill police. Photos for illustration purposes only. Suspect vehicle described as a blue 2006-2011 Honda HHR

“Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen it take place should call Chapel Hill Police during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday) at 919-968-2760 or 911 24/7. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515. Information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.”



Family and police hoping someone will speak up and take responsibility for what’s happened to chan.

“The future was bright. The future is bright, we hope,” said Ho.