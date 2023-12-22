CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina hospitals are currently seeing their highest number of emergency room visits of the year from respiratory-based illnesses.

Cases of the flu, COVID and RSV are all on the rise, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. And one local family has experienced first-hand the frightening effects of the latter.

The medical director of children’s primary care at Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital says there’s no real shortage of the RSV vaccine for pregnant women and for babies up to eight months old, but the supply is more limited for older babies and children except for those at high risk of complications from the virus.

Cannon Cogswell will be seven months old on Christmas Day.

“He’s already starting to push up and do all the developmental things,” said Cannon’s dad, Zach Cogswell.

He’s a happy, healthy boy who became extremely sick right before Halloween.

“He had a little bit of a fever, and you could feel the wheeziness in his chest when he was coughing,” said Zach.

That’s how Cannon’s bout with RSV started. His oxygen levels were low, and his pediatrician’s office sent him straight to Levine Children’s Hospital.

“It kept escalating further and further, we were terrified,” said Zach.

For 23 days in the hospital, Cannon fought RSV.

“The constant fear, ‘Is he going to make it?’ would always pop into my head,” said Zach.

Sixteen of those days were spent in the pediatric intensive care unit. For 11 days, Cannon was intubated.

“During that time, it’s like you don’t know, as parents, it’s just like you’re terrified, you don’t know what’s going to happen next,” explained Gina Cogswell, Cannon’s mom. “He got pneumonia on top of RSV while intubated, it was really scary.”

“The most traumatic for me was when he would stop breathing because he would become aware of the tube and having nurses rush in,” said Zach.

Cannon’s family wants other parents to know the signs.

“If you notice that they’re breathing a lot faster than normal,” said Dr. Lyn Nuse, Medical Director of Children’s Primary Care at Levine Children’s Hospital. “If you look at how they’re breathing and they seem to be working really hard, like their bodies moving a lot with it, or you can see muscles kind of sucking in between their ribs, underneath their ribs, those are signs that are urgent.”

Cannon has made a great recovery. He’s getting stronger every day, doing physical therapy.

His parents say when he first got out of the hospital, feeding was a challenge after he had the tube, but he’s doing much better now.