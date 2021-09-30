Father, 4-year-old son missing in Lincoln County

DENVER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives in Lincoln County are searching for a 44-year-old man with cognitive impairment and his 4-year-old son last seen Wednesday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 44-year-old Adrian Vancleave and his son, Lincoln, were last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 when Adrian picked up his son at Denver Christian Academy in Denver, N.C.

Adrian and Lincoln Vancleave (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

The two were reportedly supposed to meet the boy’s mother around 5 p.m. but never arrived.

Vancleave’s wife told detectives that her husband has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and has gone missing before, but never with his son.

Adrian Vancleave is described as 5’9” tall with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Lincoln is 3’6” tall with curly, sandy blond hair. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt, red shorts, and navy blue and orange shoes.

Deptuties said the two should be in a dark-blue 2008 Acura four-door with North Carolina license plate FJM-9863. The vehicle has a broken taillight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.