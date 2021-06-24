Father remembers slain 19-year-old High Point University student after man accused of killing her

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The father of Gianna Delgado spoke out about the devastating loss of his daughter after she was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, Michael Cadogan.

Ricardo Delgado, the father of 19-year-old High Point University student Gianna Delgado, talked about the life his daughter had and why it was cut short.

According to Delgado, Gianna was living in Wilmington during the summer break of school at HPU.

He said Gianna was only in High Point at the time for work at Cracker Barrel to make a little bit of extra money over the Father’s Day weekend.

According to Delgado, Gianna and Cadogan were broken up a the time but shared the lease to an apartment in High Point.

Delgado said Gianna’s plans were to go back to their Wilmington home Monday morning.

Nikendra King told FOX8 Gianna was a fighter and didn’t deserve to have her life cut short.

“Gianna was a very fun-spirited person she didn’t do anything to surprise me. And so altogether that’s the definition of a true person, her integrity was very strong she never lied about anything, and I hate that she’s gone,” King said.

Delgado said his daughter’s death is already affecting numerous people aside from just him.

Friends and family have started a GoFundMe in honor of Gianna and to help the family with funeral arrangements.

Delgado said that losing his daughter is something that will remain on his mind for years to come.

“She’s going to be missed by a lot of people, everyone that’s crossed paths with her, she has left a little piece of herself in everyone’s heart, and mine. I know you’re with your mommy, and she’s taking care of you. I’m going to make you proud,” Delgado said.