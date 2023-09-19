FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cape Fear Valley Health announced Monday that it has successfully implemented a “cutting-edge” weapons detection system across its hospital facilities.

“This new system is part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and security for our patients, employees, and community,” the hospital said in a news release.

The system utilizes state-of-the-art technology to quickly and accurately identify potential threats, according to the hospital.

“We recognize that safety is paramount in providing exceptional care,” said Michael Nagowski, CEO of Cape Fear Valley Health. “By investing in this new weapons detection system, we are reinforcing our commitment to safeguarding our patients, employees, and visitors. Our primary focus is to provide a secure and comfortable environment for all.”

The hospital said the system offers enhanced security measures without compromising compassionate care by making it faster to enter the facilities compared to passing through a metal detector and providing more security than simple metal detector technology can offer.

Objects like keys and coins will not need to be removed before stepping through this security measure. Traditional metal detectors that have been posted at these entrances will be removed.

Armed security officers will continue to be stationed at all public entrances in the hospitals.

Visitors will also continue to be asked to produce a photo identification card, such as a driver’s license, and be entered into the health system’s visitor management system as part of the visitation process, the hospital said.