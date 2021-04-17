Fayetteville leaders opt to repurpose Market House, keep it at center of city

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville City Council decided to repurpose the Market House instead of moving it from the center of the city.

Engineers presented data to the council Thursday night showing that moving the Market House would cost at least $2 million, and would likely cause major damage.

City leaders took that option off the table and will now decide how to best repurpose the nearly 200-year-old building.

The city council will work with the U.S. Department of Justice to get community input about the options and how to best move forward.

Some of the options include expanding the plaza around the Market House, creating public art spaces and educational opportunities, or a combination of ideas.

The Market House was the site of protests Friday afternoon and evening.

“Tonight we just wanted to stand we want our voices to be heard,” said Myah Warren. “I’ll bend for (the Market House becoming) a museum but definitely it has to be about African American history.”

“Whatever the people of our city want that’s what I want, too,” said Dr. Anthony Wade, who is the human relations director for the city and county.