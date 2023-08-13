FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Jimmy Pipkins of Fayetteville tried his luck on a $5 Fast Play ticket Monday evening and won a $141,103 jackpot.

Pipkins bought his lucky DOUBLE W!N ticket from Skylite Fast Mart on Morganton Road in Fayetteville.

At the time of his purchase, the jackpot stood at $282,206. Since he bought a $5 ticket, Pipkins received 50% of the progressive jackpot, or $141,103. He arrived Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $100,537.

Fast Play features an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won.

