RALEIGH, N.C. — Stevie Sumpter of Fayetteville took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Sumpter bought his lucky $5,000,000 Ultimate ticket from RJ Tobacco Mart on Hope Mills Road in Fayetteville. He arrived at lottery headquarters on September 15 to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.

The $5,000,000 Ultimate game launched in March with five $5 million top prizes and 15 $100,000 prizes. Four $5 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $23 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cumberland County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.