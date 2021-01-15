Fayetteville PD: Vehicle ripped in two, man ejected, killed in crash; part of I-295 closed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead after he was ejected from his vehicle that was shredded in two following a crash in Fayetteville Friday morning, police said.

According to police, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 4:47 a.m. at the intersection of Interstate 295 (off-ramp) and Raeford Road.

Once at the scene, police found a vehicle that had crashed into a concrete embankment and had been torn in two.

The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old male, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The I-295 roadway between Cliffdale and Raeford roads was still closed as of 8:40 a.m. Traffic is being rerouted down the I-295 off-ramp at Cliffdale Road as police are still conducting a crash investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic crash is asked to contact Ofc. C. Lewis with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 495-3139 Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.