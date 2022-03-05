FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville police officer has been arrested and charged following an internal investigation related to the use of excessive force, according to an arrest warrant.

According to authorities, Fayetteville Police Sgt. Francis Terry was the subject of an internal investigation related to the excessive use of his Taser during an arrest on Feb. 26.

An arrest warrant for Terry obtained by CBS 17 shows that he is accused of using his Taser X2 five times in the back of a handcuffed suspect who was on the floor.

According to the warrant, the suspect did not assault or attempt to assault Terry, other officers present, or the paramedics “at any time before, during, or after the five cycles of the Taser X2 deployed by FPD Sgt. F. Terry.”

The use of the Taser X2 on the handcuffed suspect “constitutes an assault with a deadly weapon against a person already in handcuffs and physically compliant at that moment,” the warrant says.

Terry is charged with one count of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

CBS 17 reached out to the Fayetteville Police Department for more information on the case and the arrest and was told that the department’s internal affairs unit will determine what information can be released.