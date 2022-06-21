FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Fayetteville is congratulating one of its residents after he brought home three bronze medals from the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

The games were held in Orlando, Florida, from June 5-12.

Alexander “Jett” Chilton competed in the powerlifting category. He is a sophomore at Terry Sanford High School, according to Cumberland County Schools.

The school district said in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Jett earned three gold medals in powerlifting at the Special Olympics North Carolina Games in Raleigh.

They said this qualified him to move on and represent North Carolina in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Summer Games.

He was the only athlete representing Cumberland County.

“It’s awesome when any student moves beyond local and state to national competition,” TSHS Principal Thomas Hatch said. “We are just proud of him.”

(Source: City of Fayetteville)

Jett’s family is proud of him as well.

“It’s unbelievable what he has accomplished and done,” Nancy Chilton said, Jett’s mother. “He’s not a quitter and he loves to work hard. It’s all simply exciting!”

His father, Shea Chilton, said Jett competed in three events: squats, deadlift and bench press.

To prepare for the games, Shea said his son trained three days per week in his high school’s weight room weekly with his coach and classmates.

“Jett pushes himself and his presence pushes them,” Jordan Vann said, Jett’s coach.

He also said Jett often bench presses 175 pounds or more.