Fayetteville State University student ‘traumatized’ after waking up to burglar in her room

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A student at Fayetteville State University woke up to a horrifying sight early Friday morning — a burglar inside of their bedroom.

Campus police are investigating the incident that occurred around 3:46 a.m. at the University Place Apartments. The student reported the incident around 4:41 a.m., prompting a police response.

The victim says she heard a noise and woke up to find the man standing in her room staring at her. The man then fled the area.

“Something told me to wake up obviously and when I woke up there was a man standing at the end of my bed watching me sleep,” the victim said.

She says he calmly walked out when she woke up.

“When he realized I was up he just walked off and closed the door behind him like nothing,” the victim said. “He could have reacted differently; instead of walking out he could have tried to attack me.”

She says she and her roommate locked the door last night, but they later learned the lock was not working properly.

She was not injured.

Originally it was reported that nothing was stolen, but the victim says she later realized he went into her bedroom closet and stole about $100.

Fayetteville State said the suspect has been seen in the area checking for unlocked doors.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 6 feet tall, heavy build, and has a beard and mustache.

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, a red shirt, and dark-colored pants.

If you have any information that might be helpful in this investigation, contact the Fayetteville State University Police and Public Safety Department at (910) 6721775 (non-emergency) or (910) 672-1911 (emergency), or by using the FSU LIVESAFE APP; Fayetteville Police Department (910) 433-1529; or 911. Crime Stoppers can also be reached at (910) 483-8477.