RALEIGH, N.C. — Linda McCall of Fayetteville took a chance on a second-chance drawing and won a $200,000 prize.

McCall won the prize in the third 200X The Cash second-chance drawing on July 5. The drawing received more than 1.3 million entries.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,500.

Players get a second chance with their 200X The Cash tickets by scanning the tickets into their lottery accounts. Winners of second-chance drawings get notified of their wins by email or phone call from the lottery.

The 200X The Cash game features four second-chance drawings. Each drawing offers one $1 million prize, one $200,000 prize, and 25 $500 prizes. New entries go into the fourth second-chance drawing. No date for the final drawing has been scheduled.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $23 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cumberland County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.