FBI Charlotte seeking victims in $2 million home improvement fraud investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) The FBI is seeking victims who may have been defrauded by Jorge Alberto Garcia or his wife, Helen Smith-Flores.

The two are charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of North Carolina in connection with a scheme that defrauded at least 50 elderly victims of approximately $2 million.

Garcia and Smith-Flores operated J&J Home Improvement and JH Home Improvements, Inc., between December 2014 and April 2020 in Durham, Orange, and Chatham counties in North Carolina. T

hey took large payments for construction jobs and never completed the projects.

Garcia approached elderly, retired victims at their residencies and offered his home improvement services.

These victims were largely on fixed incomes and in many instances, also had significant health issues.

If you believe you are a victim of this scheme or may have been affected, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or email NCHIVictims@fbi.gov. Provide your contact information and whether you have identified yourself as a victim to another law enforcement agency. You may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Raleigh Resident Agency in coordination with the Durham Police Department, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Chapel Hill Police Department, Carrboro Police Department, Cary Police Department, and others.