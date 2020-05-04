Federal Economic Impact Payments may require paperwork for some North Carolinians

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The federal government is sending out a $1,200 Federal Economic Impact Payments (otherwise known as a federal stimulus payment) for a qualifying adult.

There is also an additional $500 stimulus payment available for each qualifying child under the age of 17.

While people who receive Social Security (SSI) will receive the full $1,200 stimulus payment automatically, those who didn’t file federal tax returns in 2018 or 2019 will need to use the IRS online tool to register to receive an additional $500 stimulus payment for each qualifying child.

People in that group can visit this website to receive the payment.

For more information on whether some one needs to file the Non-Filers: Enter Payment form, click on the federal IRS tool here.

The form must be completed by May 5 and there is no fee to file the form.

For those who filed taxes for 2018 and 2019, no action is required to receive the Federal Economic Impact Payment.