Felon who shot 2 at NC speedway arrested, will appear in court, officials say

ELKIN, N.C. (WNCN) – The man responsible for shooting two people at Friendship Motor Speedway Saturday night has been identified as a felon currently on federal probation. The Surry County Sheriff confirmed Sunday afternoon he has been arrested and awaits a court date.

Yosef Amiel Handy, 45, of Jonesville, was detained by two off-duty officers who were working security at the speedway after he shot two people.

Marty Allan Benge and Devan Ray Gaddy were identified as the shooting victims, but the Sheriffs office confirmed both sustained non-life threatening injuries after being treated on-scene and later taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Following the investigation, officers charged Handy with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Handy is currently on federal probation for an unknown incident. His probation officer has been reached out to, but has made no comment at this time, the release said.

The Sheriffs office said the incident occurred when Handy got involved in an altercation with a fourth involvee, identified as Brandon Collins.

Handy is reported to have pulled out the firearm and fired at Benge. The shots hit both Benge and Gaddy. It is unknown how Collins, Benge and Gaddy are involved with one another at this time.

Handy has been arrested on a $350,000 secured bond and has a court date of Sept. 28.