FEMA announces emergency food, shelter programs funding for NC

ATLANTA (WNCT) North Carolina will receive $9.3 million from FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to assist nonprofits that are helping residents who are experiencing hunger and homelessness.

The money allocated to North Carolina combines the EFSP’s annual funding with funds designated for food and shelter support under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

North Carolina jurisdictions will receive $3,750,088 for FY 2019 and $5,693,109 from the CARES Act.

A local EFSP board is responsible for awarding the grant funds to local social service organizations, both nonprofit and governmental, that can best address the identified needs of the community.