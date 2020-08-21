FEMA announces Lost Wages Grant for N.C.

WASHINGTON (WNCT) FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved North Carolina for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program.
FEMA’s grant funding will allow North Carolina to provide $300 per week — on top of their regular unemployment benefit — to those unemployed due to COVID-19.
FEMA will work with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper to implement a system to make this funding available to North Carolina residents.
On August 8, President Donald Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today, the state of North Carolina agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.
FEMA looks forward to working with the governors of additional states who agree to administer a lost wages program to bring financial relief to unemployed Americans.
To see a list of states previously approved for lost wages assistance, go to: https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/lost-wages-assistance-approved-states
To learn more about FEMA’s lost wages supplemental payment assistance, visit: https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/fema-lost-wages-supplemental-payment-assistance