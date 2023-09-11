FORT FISHER, N.C. (WNCN) — From fish tanks to glass ceilings, an upcoming event will highlight women in science and show young girls what’s possible for their future careers.

The Femme in STEM event is in its fifth year at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher. It will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and tickets are needed to attend.

The event will be hosted by leading women scientists in the Cape Fear region and feature hands-on experiments from a tornado machine experience to soil samples and microscopes.

According to the aquarium, there is research showing that starting around middle school, girls start losing interest in science and other STEM subjects.

“We are all about saving species at the Aquarium and the people who are doing that work are in STEM,” an announcement about the event said. “For the Aquarium, it is important for young girls to see someone like themselves in STEM fields.”

The Femme in STEM event came about as a way for the aquarium to show the variety of professions that incorporate STEM and have visitors interact with people working in those fields.

Exhibitors at the event in years’ past have said that the occasion was nice in that it allowed them to see lots of female peers all in one place. According to the aquarium, some even mentioned that they are the only woman in their department.

It alludes to a point that aquarium leaders said is a great reminder that more women are needed in STEM.