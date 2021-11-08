Ferries resuming some schedules on limited bases after coastal storm

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina ferries will resume limited operations Monday on several routes where service was suspended this weekend due to high winds from the coastal storm.

Due to high winds, the ferries between Hatteras and Ocracoke, as well as the Ocracoke-Cedar Island and Ocracoke-Swan Quarter have started running on the following limited schedule:

Hatteras-Ocracoke: Noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m., midnight

Ocracoke-Hatteras: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

Ocracoke-Swan Quarter: 1:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter-Ocracoke: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke-Cedar Island: 4:30 p.m.

Cedar Island-Ocracoke: 1:30 p.m.

Some ferry routes are still suspended, due to impacts from the storm. The Currituck-Knotts Island ferries have been suspended due to water levels too low to operate. The Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferries are still suspended due to high winds and elevated water levels.

North Carolina’s other coastal ferries are running on their regular schedules.

The storm lingering over coastal North Carolina is still bringing sustained winds of 40 mph along parts of the coast. Ferry operating schedules could change as weather conditions change. For operating schedules, people should follow NCDOT on social media or call 252-996-6000.