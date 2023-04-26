CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Douglas International has revealed the many upgraded amenities for the new-look airport overlook coming next year.

The location will come with playgrounds, extra space for food trucks and more. It’s slated to open sometime in 2024.

The most recent location was used from 1989 until last October for construction of the North End-Around Taxiway and future fourth parallel runway.

A temporary area was installed at the corner of Old Dowd Road and Airport Overlook Drive and will remain in place until the new Overlook opens.

The airport said the permanent space was designed with the community’s wishes in mind and will showcase many new features, including:

Views of Runway 18C/36C and future fourth parallel runway

Picnic tables and benches

Paved parking for 145 vehicles

LED lighting in parking lot and pedestrian areas

Shaded areas featuring trees and sails

Restrooms with baby changing stations

Two age-specific playgrounds

Expanded food truck staging area with 10 covered picnic tables

Exhibits featuring Carolinas aviation history

A dedicated memorial for USAir Flight 1016, which crashed in 1994 while trying to land near CLT

A rendering showing the aerial of the overlook plans. (Courtesy CLT)

The new overlook will be just west of the previous location off Marshall Drive.