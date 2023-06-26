BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fire officials in Bessemer City say an overnight fire broke out at the Livent Lithium Plant.

Fire crews arrived on the scene around 3 a.m. and residents could smell smoke. The smoke has died down in the past hour. City officials warned residents to stay indoors and Highway 161 was shut down between JE Herndon Access Road all the way to 14th Street. No evacuation orders were given.

Queen City News has a crew on the scene. Multiple units were observed continuing to arrive on the scene of the three-alarm fire after 5 a.m. on Monday at the location.

Morning traffic could be seen slowing down, however, the scene was subdued and while the flames had died down, smoke was still visible. The fire is not hazardous, no injuries were reported, and no evacuation orders were given, city officials confirmed.

The plant manufactures lithium compounds, which power the mobile economy and green energy, according to the company’s website. Livent has about 1,300 staff worldwide that span the U.S., China, Argentina, and England.

Lithium batteries have been in the news recently. Safety officials, including the Charlotte Fire Department, have warned about lithium batteries’ dangers. “Lithium-ion batteries can go into thermal runaway and make an apartment untenable in less than 60 seconds,” explained Charlotte Fire Hazmat Coordinator Mike Mitchum.

Coincidentally, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm was set to visit Charlotte on Monday alongside Governor Roy Cooper.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Livent Corporation released the following statement.

The fire is currently localized to one building where solid lithium metal ingots are produced. Livent’s plant emergency response team is actively working with many external emergency response organizations and firefighters to contain the fire. There have been no injuries and all onsite personnel are safe and have been evacuated.