CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters discovered a shooting victim while responding to a small fire at a Cary home, according to the Cary Police Department.

At about 7:10 a.m., officers said units from the Cary Fire Department were called to the 618 Dorset Drive in reference to a small illegal trash burn.

It’s located in a residential community near the intersection of SW Maynard Road and Chatham St.

Police said the 911 call came from a neighbor.

When fire crews arrived, they said they found the fire in a homemade fire pit and extinguished it.

Fire crews said they found human remains in the debris and called police to respond, according to the police department.

Officers arrived at the scene and contacted criminal investigators.

Investigators said they were unable to identify the race, gender and identity of the remains because of their condition.

While searching the property further, officers said they found a man inside an RV trailer suffering from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was identified as the homeowner and was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a life-threatening injury, according to police.

Investigators said they also found a woman on the property who was uninjured and cooperated with them.

CBS 17 talked with neighbors off camera who say it’s a quiet neighborhood and they were shocked to wake up to a handful of police cars outside of their windows.

Officials noted that the address of 618 Dorset Drive is undergoing “extensive” renovations, and it appeared that the homeowner was burning trash related to the renovation project.

Officers said two RVs were brought onto the property as temporary living space while the home was under construction.

Police said the investigation remains active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.