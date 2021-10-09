Firefighters help deliver ‘beautiful baby boy’ in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A family got a very special delivery, and they’ve got a team of firefighters in Archdale to thank.

During shift change on Friday morning, Guil-Rand Fire Department Engine 391 crews from two different shifts helped out as a family welcomed a baby boy. The fire department shared a photo of Firefighters Stone, McCall, Byrd and Lewis at the scene.

“Great job to both crews for helping make this a success!” the fire department said in a Facebook post.

Members of the community left comments on the post thanking the firefighters for their work.

“Great job guys!” one commenter wrote. “Good way to start a Friday!! Thanks for ALL you do!!!!”