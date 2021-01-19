First arrest made in North Carolina of resident involved in U.S. Capitol riot

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The FBI on Tuesday announced the arrest of the first North Carolina resident who officials said was involved in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Special agents and officers assigned to the FBI Charlotte Field Office’s Greensboro Resident Agency arrested Christopher Raphael Spencer of Pilot Mountain. He was taken into custody without incident in Kernersville.
Spencer had his initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Greensboro on Tueday. He was charged with the following:
- 18 U.S.C. 1752 (a)(1)-(2) – Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
- 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(C),(D),(G) – Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
- 18 U.S.C. 1512(c)(2) – Obstruction of Justice