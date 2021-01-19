First arrest made in North Carolina of resident involved in U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Police officers in riot gear line up as protesters gather on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital during a joint session Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The FBI on Tuesday announced the arrest of the first North Carolina resident who officials said was involved in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Special agents and officers assigned to the FBI Charlotte Field Office’s Greensboro Resident Agency arrested Christopher Raphael Spencer of Pilot Mountain. He was taken into custody without incident in Kernersville.

Spencer had his initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Greensboro on Tueday. He was charged with the following: