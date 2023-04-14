CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Beautiful music in a stunning setting.

An attraction that’s part of Charlotte SHOUT! draws musicians of all ages.

There’s a lot to take in for folks who attend daily piano concerts. No matter what the song, no matter their skill level, their musical journey reached a crescendo.

Pamela Hughes has been a piano teacher in Charlotte for 44 years.

“I think it’s the highlight of my music career in Charlotte,” Hughes said.

The wall-to-wall-wood venue is called a Pianodrome, and Samuel Acker’s in awe.

“All of it is made of piano,” Acker said. “I think that’s really cool.”

Tim Vincent-Smith and Matthew Wright of Scotland enlisted volunteers to assemble 40 upcycled instruments.

The structure is a commentary about the throw-away society they built in the UK.

Which might explain why Hughes wore her special piano shoes.

“Oh, everyone has just been over the top about it,” Hughes said. “The students are enjoying playing in it, we’ve had professionals and then children all the way through high school, college, come and play.”

But the one installed for Charlotte SHOUT! at Grace AME Zion church is the first Pianodrome in America.

“This piano is over a hundred years old. One of the creators wanted to include their grandparent’s piano in it.”

The Pianodrome is also a celebration of craftsmanship.

Local pianists deliver lunchtime performances they won’t forget.

“There’s different parts of pianos everywhere you can see… everything built in the structure comes from a piano.”

In a sense, the amphitheater is sensory overload, a feast for the eyes and the ears.

The Charlotte SHOUT! Pianodrome performances continue each day at Grace AME Zion church through April 16th.

You can see the spectacle up close and hear beautiful music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.