GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Sgt. Philip Dale Nix’s body has returned to Greensboro from Raleigh this afternoon with an escort from the Greensboro Police Department.

Greensboro Police Sgt. Dale Nix was shot on Dec. 30 at the Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road after he reportedly confronted people attempting to steal beer, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Jamere Justice Foster allegedly fired five shots at Nix, striking him twice. An off-duty officer and emergency responder rendered aid, but Nix died at an area hospital.

The Greensboro Police Department escorted Nix’s body to Raleigh early Wednesday and escorted it back later in the afternoon on Wednesday as well. Greensboro Emergency Services and Greensboro Fire Department confirmed that they would also participate in the processional, as well as staging on bridges across the city.

The route followed Interstate 40 into Guilford County and then took the outer loop, I-840, exiting where I-73 comes in before concluding off of Gate City Boulevard. The public is asked not to be on the property of the funeral home, according to police.

“There will be multiple federal, state and local agencies staged on overpasses throughout this route and we ask everyone to not park along highways, stop traffic, or put themselves in dangerous situations along the route,” Greensboro police said.

Larceny and murder

Nix was off-duty, but he had his badge and gun with him as he sat at the Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road, according to the district attorney. That’s when he noticed a car pull in.

Foster, 18, of Winston-Salem, and John Walter Morrison, 28, allegedly went into the store for 53 seconds, stealing five cases of beer each, which officials say they intended to sell. Warrants allege that around $83 worth of beer were stolen.

After the suspects left the store, Nix reportedly got up and approached the driver’s side door of the suspect vehicle. Foster is accused of firing five shots. Nix was struck twice in the back and side.

Blackwell allegedly talked about destroying evidence, including the gun and the registration plate of the suspect vehicle.

Foster is being charged with felony first-degree murder, misdemeanor larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Morrison and Zquriah Lepearce Blackwell, 18, are charged with felony accessory after the fact.

John Walter Morrison appears in court. (WGHP) Zquriah Lepearce Blackwell appears in court. (WGHP) Jamere Justice Foster appears in court. (WGHP)

Remembering Sgt. Nix

Nix held many roles during his time with the Greensboro Police Department, including Criminal Investigations Division Detective, Patrol Corporal, Patrol Sergeant, and his most current assignment was as Supervisor of the Family Victims Unit, working closely with the Guilford County Family Justice Center. He was also a Team Leader for the Peer Support Team for over 12 years and was the current Assistant Team Leader of the GPD Honor Guard.

Greensboro community remembers Sergeant Philip Dale Nix (WGHP)

In Nix’s honor, Cooper ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at state facilities from Tuesday morning to sunset on Wednesday.

“Police, Fire, EMS, we all work together,” said Fire Chief Chad Garrett from the Pleasant Garden Fire Department. “We’re one big family, so when somebody gets hurt in any of the three professions, we all are there for each other.”

Citizens also came to watch the procession.

“This is something we deal with every day and you never know when it’s going to be your time,” said Chief Garrett. “GPD is hurting right now. So is the fire service and so is EMS.”

“They’ve just got an impossible job and the least I could do is stand out here and tip my hat to him,” said Boyd Sockwell, who stopped to watch the procession. “I just respect the guys that put their lives up for us and they’ve got a job that I wouldn’t have.”

Help a Hero is hosting a fundraiser with 100% of the proceeds going to Nix’s family. The fundraiser has been endorsed by the Greensboro Police Officer’s Association. The fundraiser was launched on Dec. 31, 2023, and more than $18,000 has been donated as of Jan. 2.

“We’re behind them,” said Garrett. “We’ll be there for them.”