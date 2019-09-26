First vaping-related death reported in NC

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A person has died of a disease related to vaping, FOX8 reports.

Cone Health in Greensboro confirmed to FOX8 Thursday morning its first death due to vaping.

No other information about the patient was immediately available.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that as of Thursday morning, 40 vaping cases have been reported in individuals in North Carolina ranging in age from 16 to 72 years.

No deaths had been reported in North Carolina before Thursday morning.

Patients experienced severe respiratory symptoms including cough and shortness of breath. Patients also reported experiencing fever, fatigue, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, NCDHHS said.

NCDHHS updates its number vaping-related cases Thursday afternoons.