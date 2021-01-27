Fitness Tracker Maker, FitTech, earns “F” rating with BBB

RALEIGH, N.C. (January 27, 2021) – The Raleigh-based exercise equipment company, FitTech, currently has an “F” rating due to an increase of unanswered complaints. Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB) has received over 200 complaints with 120 of those going unanswered in the last 12 months. The majority of complaints have cited delivery issues and problems with the product/service.

On June 8, 2020, the company was invited to meet with the BBB to discuss ways to correct the underlying cause of the complaints. The company initially responded to BBB’s request, but never addressed the underlying issues.

“FitTech charged my card 3 1/2 weeks ago and has not shipped my product. I’ve tried calling and also emailing, but still don’t have the watches or even if they’ve been shipped,” wrote one consumer who filed a complaint. Another consumer who filed a complaint said that they, “Sent multiple requests and emails for a refund,” and never received a response.

RALEIGH, N.C. (January 27, 2021) – The Raleigh-based exercise equipment company, FitTech, currently has an “F” rating due to an increase of unanswered complaints. Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB) has received over 200 complaints with 120 of those going unanswered in the last 12 months. The majority of complaints have cited delivery issues and problems with the product/service.

On June 8, 2020, the company was invited to meet with the BBB to discuss ways to correct the underlying cause of the complaints. The company initially responded to BBB’s request, but never addressed the underlying issues.

“FitTech charged my card 3 1/2 weeks ago and has not shipped my product. I’ve tried calling and also emailing, but still don’t have the watches or even if they’ve been shipped,” wrote one consumer who filed a complaint. Another consumer who filed a complaint said that they, “Sent multiple requests and emails for a refund,” and never received a response.

BBB offers general tips for shopping safe:

Research before you buy. Out of the 57 percent who did not research the website or business via an independent source (*like BBB.org) before making a purchase, 81 percent lost money.

Out of the 57 percent who did not research the website or business via an independent source (*like BBB.org) before making a purchase, 81 percent lost money. If the deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. The top motivating factor for people who made a purchase then lost money was the price. Don’t shop on price alone.

The top motivating factor for people who made a purchase then lost money was the price. Don’t shop on price alone. Beware of fake websites: Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, research the age of the domain, search for contact information, and read online reviews.

Make sure the website is secure. Look for the “https” in the URL (the extras is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website with only “http” – it is NOT secure.

Look for the “https” in the URL (the extras is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website with only “http” – it is NOT secure. Look for the BBB seal. BBB Accredited Businesses pledge to uphold the BBB Standards for Trust and to deal fairly with consumers. If a business displays a BBB seal, verify it by going to BBB.org.

BBB Accredited Businesses pledge to uphold the BBB Standards for Trust and to deal fairly with consumers. If a business displays a BBB seal, verify it by going to BBB.org. Use secure and traceable transactions and payment methods. According to BBB’s research, those who paid with a credit card were less likely to lose money. Be cautious when paying by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards, or other non-traditional payment methods.

According to BBB’s research, those who paid with a credit card were less likely to lose money. Be cautious when paying by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards, or other non-traditional payment methods. Shipment tracking information can be faked. Look closely to make sure it is a legitimate business. Avoid clicking on the tracking link; go to the ‘shipper’s website and type in the code to see if it is real.

Look closely to make sure it is a legitimate business. Avoid clicking on the tracking link; go to the ‘shipper’s website and type in the code to see if it is real. Report unsatisfactory purchase experiences to BBB. If you are unhappy with a purchase, file a complaint at BBB.org/complaints. If you never got what you paid for, consider reporting it to BBB Scam Tracker (BBB.org/ScamTracker) to help other consumers avoid being scammed.

For more information you can trust, visit bbb.org.