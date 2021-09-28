Five North Carolina teens accused of robbing delivery driver

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Five North Carolina teenagers are accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver, stealing his car and leading law enforcement officers on a chase, police said.

News outlets report the driver told High Point police he made a delivery on Sunday to a home where the five forced him inside, assaulted and robbed him. According to police, the driver suffered minor injuries.

Police said the teenagers were spotted in the stolen car by deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The car collided with another vehicle along N.C. 109 in Thomasville, after which the teenagers ran. police said.

Three of the teens were found and arrested in the search, and a fourth was captured when he tried to get a ride with a passing motorist, police said. They were identified as two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old from High Point and a 16-year-old from Thomasville. A 17-year-old from High Point was arrested hours later. Their names were not released.

All five, who were not identified, were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle. They are being held in the juvenile detention center in Greensboro.