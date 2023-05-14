RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, May 15 in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Each year on May 15, this special day recognizes the many men and women of law enforcement who lost their lives or were injured in the line of duty.

“The men and women in law enforcement dedicate their lives to keeping our communities safe and creating a better life for all North Carolinians,” Cooper said. “On this day, our hearts are with the families and friends of those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty as we honor their sacrifice and service.”

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.