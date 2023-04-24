RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and N.C. flags lowered to honor a military member killed last week at Fort Bragg.

Cooper ordered the flags to fly at half-staff until sunset Wednesday in honor of U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Zygarowski, who died during a training exercise at Fort Bragg on April 19. Zygarowski, who enlisted in the Army in 2018, was a mechanic assigned to the 10th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary).

“Our hearts are with the family, friends and loved ones of Sgt. Joseph Zygarowski, who lost his life at Fort Bragg,” Cooper said. “Today and every day, we are grateful for the selfless service our soldiers give to our country.”