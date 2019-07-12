Flash flooding in Johnston County results in multiple evacuations, road closures

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Flash flooding in Johnston County forced evacuations and road closures, and it also resulted in rescues and damage left behind.

Families in Johnston County woke up to flash flooding this morning with some roads covered with water and others washed out.

The damage could be felt county-wide. Some parts of the counties saw more than six inches of rain.

Around 3:55 a.m., officials had to evacuate a shelter due to rising floodwaters in Smithfield. Ten people were rescued and moved to a new, undisclosed location.

The area near Carolina Premium Outlets off Venture Drive flooded and the Princeton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Pine Street at W. 3rd Street where residents were in need of evacuation due to rising floodwaters.

A section of S. Vermont Street at W. Parker Street in Smithfield washed out and resulted in the closure of that section of road.

One resident told CBS 17 that they were “afraid more [of the road] is going to collapse.”

Neighbor Linda Wilson said this is the second time this particular section of S. Vermont Street has been washed out.

The damage wasn’t just there. Water covered the field at Smith Collins Park in Smithfield and it also forced an underpass on E. Market Street to close.

In Princeton, neighbors had to walk through water-covered streets just to get to work.

City and county crews will be out assessing all the damage and trying to make some quick repairs where they can. Some of the more serious damage will take significant time to address.