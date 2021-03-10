Flights halted, diverted after drone spotted at Piedmont Triad International Airport; FAA, police launch investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Flights were temporarily halted at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro due to a drone Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., a drone was spotted flying over and around the airport.

Air traffic controllers remained in constant communication with local officials who were searching for the drone operator.

Controllers switched runways and periodically suspended flights while the drone was flying in the area. They also held flights on the ground and one flight headed to Greensboro diverted to another airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration is working with local law enforcement to investigate.