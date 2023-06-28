FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — James Lind of Fort Walton Beach, Fla. tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize.

Lind bought his lucky $30 Millionaire Maker ticket from the Circle K on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.

When Lind arrived at lottery headquarters Monday, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,509.

