RALEIGH, N.C. — Kevin Dages of Bradenton, Fla. took a chance on a Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Dages bought his lucky $2 ticket from Ingles Markets on U.S. 64 East in Cashiers. His ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in the Dec. 18 drawing. The odds of that win are 1 in 11.6 million.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, Dages took home $715,001.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. It is one of six games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

