SALISBURY, NC – Christian Dendy, store manager of the Food Lion located at 1313 N. Road St. in Elizabeth City has been named a 2022 Food Lion Divisional Store Manager of the Year.

Dendy is recognized for her dedication to the greater Elizabeth City community, embodying Food Lion’s core value of care and its commitment to nourish and enrich the lives of customers, associates and neighbors. Dendy was named the Divisional Store Manager of the Year for Food Lion’s Richmond/Norfolk Division, which includes 176 stores across North Carolina and Virginia.

“At Food Lion, we have a lot of amazing store managers, so I am truly humbled to be selected for this recognition,” said Dendy. “I joined Food Lion in high school and expected to work through college, but I have made a life-long career out of it. I’ve learned so much in every role I’ve had and in every location I’ve served, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity.”

Dendy joined Food Lion nearly 30 years ago and has worked in multiple Food Lion stores in and around the Outer Banks. She leads a dedicated team of more than 75 associates that help neighbors shop for everything they need to affordably nourish their families.

Dendy is also passionate about making a difference in the community. She and other associates at the store volunteer frequently for various organizations and causes such as the Food Bank of the Albemarle, the Pasquotank Providence Volunteer Fire Department, local police departments and area churches.

“Christian is an outstanding leader connected to her associates and her community,” said Billy Zyliak, Divisional Vice President, Richmond/Norfolk Division, Food Lion. “Customers know they can count on Christian and her team to help them nourish their families affordably. Her dedication and care for her team of associates and the greater Elizabeth City community is unmatched, and I’m honored to present Christian with this well-deserved recognition.”

To recognize Dendy’s commitment to her community, Food Lion will donate 5,000 meals to Food Bank of the Albemarle in her honor through Food Lion Feeds, the omnichannel retailer’s hunger relief initiative. The feeding agency also regularly receives food donations from Dendy’s store through Food Lion Feeds’ food rescue program, in which food safe for human consumption is donated to local partner organizations to feed food-insecure neighbors.

Dendy is one of five store managers named a Food Lion Divisional Store Manager of the Year and is being considered for the 2022 Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager of the Year Award, which will be announced on Feb. 17, 2023.