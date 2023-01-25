GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — A donation of $1 million has been given to Feeding America by Food Lion Feeds, which was founded in 2014 by Food Lion.

More than 1 in 5 adults in the United States reported food insecurity during the summer of 2022, according to a report published by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. This report shows a 6% increase when compared to food insecurity in April 2021.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to deepen our shared mission of helping to provide meals for our neighbors and school children who are facing hunger,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Together, we continue to address food insecurity in the towns and cities we serve by funding programs that provide access to fresh and nutritious food, which is critical with the heightened need.”