MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Off the Northeastern shores of Lake Norman, space for lakefront property has been dwindling, until recently.

“Developers and people have had their eyes on the lot previously. The situation couldn’t be more perfect,” Global Real Estate Advisor Valarie Dulude said.

Last week, nearly 82 acres of dense forest were put up for sale in Mooresville for $22 million.

“My emails have been bombarded. It has clearly been attracting everyone and anyone, and developers and investors have been putting on their interest ever since,” Dulude said.

Dulude is the listing agent for the property. She said her firm Premier Sotheby’s International Realty was recently approached by the Cornelius family, who has owned the land for decades.

“It’s been there forever, and it’s been in the family for a long-time. They are ready to release. That’s why we marketed it this way. It is clearly not going to stay empty,” Dulude said.

The biggest question from neighbors is, ‘what is it going to be?’

Neighbors who spoke with Queen City News say they fear a developer will bulldoze the land for apartments.

While multi-family use is a possibility, Dulude said so are other developments like another neighborhood, an equestrian farm, or a golf course.

“It is large enough for builders to have a vision of a whole community and it could also be an affluent buyer that would want to do an equestrian or golf course,” Dulude said.