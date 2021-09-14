For second time, Pasquotank commissioners approve funding for contractor to remove county’s Confederate monument

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners has once again voted to partner with a contractor to remove the county’s Confederate monument from its current location near the county courthouse.

The board first voted to do this in July, but according to County Manager Sparty Hammett, the contractor then raised the price by nearly $50,000.

The contractor said the raised price was due to “threats” they received.

So the county went looking for another company to do the job.

On Monday, the board voted 5-2 to give David White Crane Service a $50,000 contract to make the move, a $22,000 increase from the previous bid. Commissioners Sean Lavin and Jonathan Meads voted against the deal.

David White Crane Service is the same company that moved Isle of Wight County’s Confederate monument in May. Hammett said like that event, the Pasquotank County monument movement date will not be publicized.

The 109-year-old Confederate monument is headed to private property in the Nixonton area of the county. The monument is made out of Georgia granite and will be owned by Warren Weidrick and displayed at 1371 Four Forks Road in Nixonton.

Many municipalities have removed their memorials to Confederate soldiers from prominent public property, including more than 10 in the Hampton Roads area.