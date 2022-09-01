FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Forest City man has been charged after he failed to stop at a driver’s license checkpoint on July 29.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Jaydakis Kashaune Hamilton failed to stop at a driver’s license checkpoint. He led deputies on a high-speed pursuit down U.S. 221S.

Deputies canceled the pursuit for safety reasons but located Hamilton on Spooky Hollow Road. Upon arrest, Hamilton’s car was searched, and a handgun stolen from a Rutherford County man was discovered.

Hamilton was charged with fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless driving to endanger and no operator’s license. Hamilton is being held on a $70,000 bond.