CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Patrick Cannon, a former Charlotte mayor who served time in federal prison for accepting bribes in office, has filed to run for the Charlotte City Council at-large seat, documents obtained by Queen City News confirmed Friday.

Cannon lists his citizenship rights restored on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The elections director tells Queen City News that clears the way for him to run for office.

Cannon was elected as the city’s 56th Mayor in November 2013.

He was sentenced to 44 months in prison after accepting more than $50,000 in bribes, mostly from undercover FBI agents when he was in office.

Cannon was released on September 15, 2016, after only serving slightly more than half of his prison term.

Cannon released the following statement after filing in Mecklenburg County Friday:

From the outset, please know there is nothing perfect about me, not even this statement. Due to a mistake made by me that would cause me to voluntarily resign my Mayoral post 8 years ago and be sentenced for Honest Services Wire Fraud, business remained unfinished for the citizens of Charlotte under my leadership. To date, I still take responsibility for my actions then, remaining sorry for those shortcomings, and continue to ask for forgiveness of you and our community in its totality. A chance for redemption is all I can ask for and pray that you might provide it in a fall that was taken, with the hope of getting up and starting a new beginning with your support. Can we as a community send a message to anyone that has fallen short to say, ‘we are a city and/or people of second chances?’ That question is before us, and can be answered in April during early voting and during May for the primary election as I offer myself to be of service once again as a member of one of the four at-large seats for the Charlotte City Council. Leadership that’s “Inclusive” from a diversity standpoint that addresses equity in part of the city getting what’s due itself, along with economic opportunities that ensure women and minorities are engaged, is important. Leadership that is “Intentional: in simply getting things done from a mere citizen service request, to instituting policies and ordinances that create positive impact, is important. Leadership that is “Involved” in creating a viable city for future generations to live, work, recreate and raise a family, is beyond important. Leadership that’s Inclusive, Intentional and Involved should be our aim collectively as a city. In the end, working together still works. Might we do it together for the betterment of our city? Patrick Cannon

