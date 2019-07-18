Former employee plows car into Raleigh Massage Envy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A former employee plowed their car into the front of a Massage Envy on Raleigh’s Creedmoor Road on Wednesday.

Raleigh police and firefighters were on scene as the car was pulled from the heavily damaged store, located at 8357 Creedmoor Road.

Officials confirmed to CBS 17 the person who drove the vehicle into the business is a former employee.

911 calls released by Raleigh police appear to show a manager attempted to talk with an employee but that employee refused and became belligerent.

A 911 caller says the employee pushed a computer off a counter and ransacked the business.

As the employee left the building, coworkers locked the door.

The employee attempted to get back inside but left again once she learned the doors were locked.

The caller said that was when the employee plowed her vehicle into the business.

Their identity was not immediately available.

The sound of smashing glass startled Brian Murray in the middle of his massage.

“I’m face down, elbow in my back. I hear this boom and crash I thought immediately someone’s attacking the store,” recalled Murray.

Panicked, he peeked out of the massage room and saw the destruction.

“There was a bumper in the middle of the lobby,” he said. “My first thought was: this is something intentional. Someone is trying to hurt us.”

“I thought I’ve got to get out of here. We’ve got to get out of here,” he added.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

“I hate that this person has chosen to behave in this way. This isn’t the way to solve problems, and I hope that they get the help they need and they do the time they’re supposed to do or pay their penance,” said Murray.

