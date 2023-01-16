MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Surry County community is mourning the loss of a four-year-old boy after investigators say he died of injuries related to abuse.

Skyler Wilson’s former foster mother talked to FOX8 about what she’ll remember and hold on to.

“He was so tiny and small but had a heart three times bigger than he was,” she said.

She tells FOX8 he had a sweet voice, and blue eyes that could melt your heart. Skyler loved playing dress up and being outside.

“He loved playing with his siblings and just loved being around people,” she said.

She describes Skyler as her social butterfly.

Skyler left her family over a year ago.

Joseph and Jodi Wilson adopted him and brought him into their home on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy to live with their other children.

Friday, she learned the boy who touched her heart died. What made it worse was learning Skyler was abused.

“It physically hurts,” she tells FOX8. “I know that I can’t change a lot, but if I could rewind time knowing what I know now, it would be a different story.”

As investigators close in on what happened inside the home, she plans to live her life like sweet Skyler.

“I want to love unconditionally and remember his smile and the little things,” she said.

Skyler’s former foster mother did not want to share her face or name telling FOX8 she did not want to jeopardize the investigation.

She does want those positive memories to define Skyler, and not the way he died.

Joseph and Jodi Wilson are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Their three biological children and one adopted child are with protective services.