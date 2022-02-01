Former Miss NC, USA’s death sparks mental health conversation

(WGHP) — The death by suicide of the former Miss North Carolina and Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst, is not only sending shock waves through the pageant world but across the country.

Hours before Kryst died, Miss North Carolina USA Morgan Romano said Kryst reached out to her on Instagram to congratulate her on her win Saturday.

Romano had just competed and won Miss North Carolina USA.

Romano said that moment goes to show how much Kryst wanted other women to win, despite the darkness she felt within.

“She just said, ‘I’m so excited for you. Congratulations! You were incredible tonight.’ Nothing but love. I think that says so much about who she was as a person. In one of her darkest moments, she was still reaching out to someone and encouraging them, giving them love and support,” Romano explained.

That’s the last message Romano said she received from Kryst hours before police said the 30-year-old former Miss North Carolina and the USA jumped from the 29th floor of her apartment building.

She was found around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday.

“The part that a lot of people don’t see, and the part I know Cheslie has worked on so incredibly much is the mental prep that it takes to compete in Miss North Carolina and Miss USA,” Romano explained.

Outside of Kryst’s 2019 pageant titles, she was a lawyer who earned her JD and MBA from Wake Forest University. She was also an entertainment correspondent for Extra.

“Someone who seemingly at the top of her game, but obviously she was low, “ said Regina Patterson, a clinical director at Mental Health Associates of the Triad.

Juggling multiple titles in the public eye can feel heavy.

“She had just written an article for Allure Magazine, and she talked about how she felt that she sort of hoarded her accomplishments before the age of 30, so she felt like a success,” Romano explained. “I think, once she was alone…that has to take a big mental toll to feel like no matter what you do, you’ve never accomplished enough.”

While Kryst’s close friends and family haven’t publicly indicated any obvious signs she was struggling, mental health professionals said those who hide their pain behind a smile are the ones you have to pay extra attention to.

“That’s when they’re most successful when they complete suicide, is when they are feeling so much better. Especially if they have an abnormal ‘I’m really good,’ you should be concerned,” Patterson said.

Sometimes the signs come in cynical jokes or comments.

“If you hear someone joking about it say, ‘OK well were you really serious?’ Ask them if they were serious and pay attention to the rest of what they are saying. Because they may say ‘no, I was just joking’ then they keep mentioning it. If they keep mentioning it…they were serious. They may not have the plan altogether. But they were serious,” Patterson explained.

Romano admits the pressures of being in the public eye can be mentally taxing. She hopes this tragedy serves as a purpose for people to be more transparent about mental health and break free of the stigma surrounding the idea of getting help.

As for her message for her pageant sister, she says:

“I’m so sorry that we weren’t there for you, that we didn’t dig deeper and realize what you were facing and struggling with. I promise to make you proud and honor you with my year and my reign. I have 363 days ahead of me now, and every single one of them is going to be for her.”

If you are struggling, the number for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255.