MACON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former North Carolina Congressman and White House Chief of Staff who claimed the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump is facing accusations of voter fraud himself.

Mark Meadows, a Republican Congressman represented North Carolina’s 11th District between 2013 and 2020 registered to vote at an address in Scaly Mountain, NC.

Scaly Mountain is an unincorporated community that sits near the Georgia state line. Voter records show Meadows registered 495 McConnell Road as his physical address to vote on the latest Macon County voter registration form. The home is a trailer tucked away in the trees of the mountains elevated 4000 feet.

Meadows perpetuated claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, but now he’s facing claims of fraud himself. Hasan Crockett, Dean of Liberal Arts and Humanities and Chair of Political Science at Livingstone College says the allegations against Meadows are serious.

“If these allegations are true, then that will consist of voter fraud,” Dr. Crockett said. “That means that he is trying to say that he is a resident in a particular address or at a particular address, and he’s not. That’s a form of voter fraud.”

Queen City News visited the trailer home where Meadows and his wife Debbie claim to reside. The front door of the trailer was not easily accessible, but we rang the dragon bell hanging from the porch. The dogs barked, but no one answered the door. A Macon County property records search revealed a deed on the property for Ken Abele from September of 2021.

According to the website, Mark Meadows currently works as a senior partner for Conservative Partnership Institute, located in Washington D.C. Queen City News tried to reach him at his office via phone and email but didn’t hear back.

Election laws require voters to claim the place they lay their head at night as home. Records show Meadows last voted by mail listing the address in 2020.

“The integrity of our voting system matters,” Dr. Crockett said. “Let’s say you have 5% of the people who registered to vote, they give us false residencies or false addresses. Look what that does to our voting. Now they can vote anywhere they can have an influence and an impact upon the local vote. They can use that’s fraud.”

It is a federal crime to provide false information to register to vote in federal election. Officials from the Macon County Board of Elections say a voter would have to file a challenge for election officials to investigate the accusation that Meadows registered to vote from a place he did not reside.