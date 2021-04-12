Former NC Gov. McCrory to announce Senate run this week, reports say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory is expected to announce this week that he will run for the U.S. Senate, according to Politico.

McCrory, a Republican, would join Rep. Mark Walker (R) in the primary race for the seat to be left vacant by Sen. Richard Burr.

Politico reports McCrory will start his campaign this week after “assembling a state and national team for the campaign.”

The Senate race in North Carolina shattered spending records.

According to Advertising Analytics, $241 million was spent on the race between Incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R) and Cal Cunningham.

In Dec. 2019, McCrory announced he wouldn’t run for governor in 2020 but said he was considering a Senate run.

A poll at the end of 2019 showed McCrory had a double-digit lead over Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in the gubernatorial race.

The one-term governor lost to Gov. Roy Cooper in his reelection bid in 2016.