ROXBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Wallace Bradsher, the former district attorney in Person County who went to prison for conspiring to “swap wives” in a payment scheme with former Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer, apparently is headed for more legal trouble.

Bradsher on Monday was indicted by a grand jury in Person County on charges of accepting a bribe and obstructing justice, WRAL-TV in Raleigh reported.

WRAL reviewed search warrants involving Bettie Yarboro-Jackson, who was arrested Monday and charged with offering a bribe and obstruction of justice in an effort to get drug charges dropped against her son by Bradsher, then the district attorney.

Bradsher has not been arrested, WRAL reported.

These charges are another remarkable twist in the demise of a man who as chief prosecutor was known to proselytize his Christianity in his office and even wrote a book about Christian life.

In 2018 he was sent to prison after he was convicted of falsifying time cards and other information to pay Blitzer’s wife, Cindy, for hours she didn’t work in his office. Blitzer had hired Bradsher’s wife, Pamela, as well, but she resigned after a short period. Cindy Blitzer, though, was paid thousands even though she didn’t go to work.

Craig Blitzer resigned as the DA in Rockingham County, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and then testified against Bradsher.

The case, uncovered by the News & Record, involved a court-ordered investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation after a whistleblower came forward, a special prosecutor and a trial in Wake County Superior Court in which Bradsher defended himself.

On June 19, 2018, Bradsher was found guilty on three counts and was sentenced to prison. He served five months, but the NC Court of Appeals in 2020 threw out two of the convictions. Both he and Blitzer were stripped of their law licenses.

After his time in prison, Bradsher returned to private life in Person County. Blitzer, 57, of Reidsville last summer regained his law license, although it’s unclear whether he is practicing. He had been a pilot for American Eagle.